Man killed in shooting in Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood

Atlanta police investigated a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning on Griffin Street.
Atlanta police investigated a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning on Griffin Street.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A man was killed in what investigators believe was a targeted shooting early Wednesday in northwest Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Atlanta police were called to an apartment on Griffin Street in the Vine City neighborhood shortly after 12:30 a.m. They found the victim, whose name was not released, dead at the scene, according to Channel 2.

Investigators at the scene told the news station multiple rounds were fired, which suggests the victim was targeted. They are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

