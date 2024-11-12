1 dead, 4 injured in shootings along southeast Atlanta road, police say

While at the scene, officers learned three other shooting victims, a 23-year-old man, 44-year-old man and 20-year-old man, were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. All of the victims are said to be stable, police said. Their names were not released.

According to investigators, the men were hanging out at 807 Conley Road before one of them got into a fight with a suspect over a gun. The suspect then fired several shots and left the area, police said.

The second shooting happened later that morning at a home at 1048 Conley Road, about a half mile away from the earlier scene and a quarter-mile from where the 28-year-old man was found shot.

Officers were called at about 6 a.m. and found a 44-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has not been publicly identified.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the male’s injury may have been the result of an accident involving a firearm,” police said.

Detectives continue to investigate both shootings. No additional information was provided by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.