1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Vine City neighborhood

By
1 hour ago

One man is dead and two others were injured after someone opened fire Tuesday in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood, according to officials.

Atlanta police got a call around 2 a.m. about multiple people shot at a home in the 800 block of Thurmond Street in the Vine City neighborhood. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but later died. His name was not released.

While at the scene, officers found two other men who had been shot, officials said. Both had wounds to the leg.

According to investigators, the men had been at the house when they suddenly heard gunfire. It was not clear if the victims were indoors or outside.

Detectives recovered multiple shell casings and a firearm at the scene, authorities said.

No other details, including any information about a suspect, were released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

