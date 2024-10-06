Crime & Public Safety

1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting at DeKalb strip mall, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night at a DeKalb County strip mall

By
1 hour ago

A man is dead and two others are injured following a drive-by shooting Saturday night at a strip mall in DeKalb County, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded around 7 p.m. to the 1200 block of Panola Road after getting a call about a person shot at the mall, located near the intersection of Redan Road. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man dead in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. His name was not released.

Nearby, police also found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg and a 29-year-old woman who was shot once in her torso. The injured victims were taken to area hospitals and are expected to be OK, police said.

According to investigators, a car pulled up to at least one of the victims that night and someone inside fired several shots. The vehicle then left the mall, which is also home to a gas station and several stores.

A motive for the shooting is unclear at this time, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

