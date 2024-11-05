1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near AU Center, gas station

One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a double shooting near a gas station and the Atlanta University Center, police said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard near the intersection with Sells Avenue around 4:20 p.m. The area is near a gas station and Morehouse College’s B.T. Harvey Stadium.

Police confirmed one victim was pronounced dead, and another was said to be alert. Neither has been publicly identified.