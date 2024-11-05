1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near AU Center, gas station

One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a double shooting near a gas station and the Atlanta University Center, police said.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard near the intersection with Sells Avenue around 4:20 p.m. The area is near a gas station and Morehouse College’s B.T. Harvey Stadium.
Police confirmed one victim was pronounced dead, and another was said to be alert. Neither has been publicly identified.
No information was provided about a suspect or what led to the gunfire.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest