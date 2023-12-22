1 arrested on murder charge weeks after fatal shooting at Lithonia gas station

A Conyers man was arrested Friday on a murder charge related to a fatal shooting at a gas station in Lithonia earlier this month, authorities said.

Prince Jordan Jr., 26, was taken into custody at an apartment on Evans Mill Road nearly three weeks after the deadly incident, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Konswello Monroe said in a statement. The sheriff’s fugitive unit was assisted by Georgia State Patrol SWAT officers and the U.S. Secret Service provided technology support. Jordan was booked into the DeKalb jail just after 11:30 a.m. on one count of malice murder, according to jail records.

Jordan is accused of fatally shooting 36-year-old Desmond Barcolleh at a gas station on Browns Mill Road in Lithonia on Dec. 3, Monroe said. No other details were released about the incident or the search for Jordan.