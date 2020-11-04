Could your smartwatch help detect the next COVID-19 outbreak?

The study findings, which were published in the journal Nature Medicine, are part of the ongoing DETECT study (Digital Engagement & Tracking for Early Control & Treatment). Roughly 30,000 people across the U.S. enrolled between March 25 and June 7, sharing data from their wearable devices and reporting symptoms when they felt sick.

About 3,800 participants reported symptoms that ranged from a stomachache to a cough to difficulty breathing and a loss of taste and smell. Of those who felt sick, 333 were tested for COVID-19; 54 tested positive and 279 tested negative.

The researchers then tried to predict who would test positive or negative with a statistical model based on self-reported symptoms; it performed about as well as a model based on wearable device data (heart rate, step count and sleep length). But combining the two predicted COVID-19 test results best.

“I see this approach as being more useful on a population level, in terms of seeing more activity in a population over time,” said Dr. Chip Schooley, a UC San Diego infectious disease specialist who was not involved in the study.

Topol agrees, noting that researchers could regularly monitor wearable device data and self-reported symptoms to spot COVID-19 outbreaks and tip off public health officials, who could then ramp up community testing and other measures to curtail the virus’ spread.

Thus far, the United States has struggled to slow the pandemic. More than 9.4 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 232,000 have died. The U.S. is reporting more than one new COVID-19 case a second.

The DETECT study is ongoing, with researchers looking to enroll 100,000 participants. To learn more about the study, visit detectstudy.org.