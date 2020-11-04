CDC: Pregnant women with COVID-19 have 70% higher risk of death

Researchers say these numbers could be explained by physiologic changes that occur during pregnancy, such as increased heart rate, higher oxygen consumption, decreased lung capacity, increased risk of blood clot formation and weakened immune systems.

And although Black women made up just 14% of the women included in the analysis, they made up about 27% of deaths among those who were pregnant and about 37% of deaths among those who were not pregnant. Meanwhile, Asian and Native Hawaiian/Pacific pregnant women were of particularly increased risk for ICU admission.

Younger pregnant women between 15 and 24 years old faced triple the risk of receiving invasive ventilation compared with nonpregnant women of the same age. “To minimize the risk for acquiring SARS-CoV-2 infection, pregnant women should limit unnecessary interactions with persons who might have been exposed to or are infected with SARS-CoV-2, including those within their household as much as possible,” the report reads.

“When going out or interacting with others, pregnant women should wear a mask, social distance, avoid persons who are not wearing a mask, and frequently wash their hands. In addition, pregnant women should take measures to ensure their general health, including staying up to date with annual influenza vaccination and prenatal care.”