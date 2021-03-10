Under Georgia COVID vaccine rules, what qualifies as a high-risk health condition?

Georgia will expand the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, March 15 to include people 55 and older, in addition to those with a “high-risk condition” as defined by the CDC.
These high-risk conditions include people who have cancer, heart conditions and obesity. Also included are women who are pregnant.
According to information posted Wednesday on the CDC website, those at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 include those with:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions
- Obesity
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes
Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday the expanded list of eligibility for COVID vaccines in Georgia will cover categories that account for 92% of all Georgia’s death due to the coronavirus pandemic.