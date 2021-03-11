Overweight, obese criteria make millions of Georgians eligible for COVID vaccine

On Monday, March 15, Georgia will expand COVID-19 eligibility to include adults as young as 55 and people who have “high-risk” medical conditions. Being overweight and obese are among the long list of those conditions.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obese adults are at increased risk of severe illness if they contract the virus that causes COVID-19. The agency said that overweight adults might be at an increased risk of severe illness if they get the virus.
Here’s a breakdown of how many Georgians are overweight or obese, and how that could tie into vaccine eligibility.
How many Georgians are considered overweight?
Data published by the CDC in 2016 that was obtained from the Physical Activity and Obesity Data, Trends and Maps website showed that 35.2% of adults were overweight.
How many Georgians are considered obese?
In Georgia, 2019 data from America’s Health Rankings showed that the state had 33.1% of adults with obesity. According to the Associated Press, since about a third of all Georgians are counted as having obesity, it makes the underlying medical condition an immense vaccine expansion.
What is considered overweight or obese?
The CDC describes overweight or obesity in adults as “weight that is higher than what is considered as a healthy weight for a given height.” Body mass index (BMI) is used to screen for varying weight categories that can possibly lead to health concerns. However, it is not a tool used to diagnose an individual’s health.
“A trained healthcare provider should perform appropriate health assessments in order to evaluate an individual’s health status and risks. If you have questions about your BMI, talk with your health care provider,” the CDC noted.
BMI is a formula that relates an individual’s weight to their height, WebMD reported. You can find your BMI by using a calculator, such as the one from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
Having a BMI from 25 to 29.9 is within the range of overweight. A BMI of 30 or higher is considered obese.
For example, a person who is 5′9 would have their BMI calculated as overweight if their weight is in the range of 169 pounds and 202 pounds. A weight of 203 pounds or more would be considered obese.
Where can Georgians find a vaccine site?
The Georgia Department of Public Health noted people who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can find a location nearest to them or make an appointment by logging onto the DPH’s COVID-19 vaccine website.