Overweight, obese criteria make millions of Georgians eligible for COVID vaccine

What is considered overweight or obese?

The CDC describes overweight or obesity in adults as “weight that is higher than what is considered as a healthy weight for a given height.” Body mass index (BMI) is used to screen for varying weight categories that can possibly lead to health concerns. However, it is not a tool used to diagnose an individual’s health.

“A trained healthcare provider should perform appropriate health assessments in order to evaluate an individual’s health status and risks. If you have questions about your BMI, talk with your health care provider,” the CDC noted.

BMI is a formula that relates an individual’s weight to their height, WebMD reported. You can find your BMI by using a calculator, such as the one from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

Having a BMI from 25 to 29.9 is within the range of overweight. A BMI of 30 or higher is considered obese.

For example, a person who is 5′9 would have their BMI calculated as overweight if their weight is in the range of 169 pounds and 202 pounds. A weight of 203 pounds or more would be considered obese.

Where can Georgians find a vaccine site?

The Georgia Department of Public Health noted people who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can find a location nearest to them or make an appointment by logging onto the DPH’s COVID-19 vaccine website.