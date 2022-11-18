March of Dimes grades Georgia ‘F’ for poor maternal and infant health

“We saw issues around low staffing, resource issues, pressure around patients’ length of stay in the hospital and fears that families faced in terms of wanting to seek in-person health care.”

Currin said pregnant women who were sickened by COVID-19 were at a higher risk for delivering their babies prematurely.

In 2021, Atlanta was among the top 100 cities in the United States for the number of live births, but the city also earned an “F” for maternal and infant health because of its the high rate of 11.8 preterm births per 1,000 live births.

The six worst counties in Georgia for preterm births included five from metro Atlanta: Chatham, 14.0%; Clayton, 13.4%; Cobb, 10.5%; DeKalb, 11.1%; Fulton, 11.9% and Gwinnett, 10.5%. All six results were worse than the previous year.

Georgia also did not score well in the category of adequate prenatal care, Data showed 15.4% of women received inadequate prenatal care — meaning they received care starting in the fifth month of pregnancy or later, or fewer than half of the recommended visits based on the infant’s gestational age, according to the March of Dimes.

In a racial breakdown, the nonprofit said Hispanic mothers received inadequate prenatal care for 22.8 percent of live births; American Indian/Alaska Native mothers’ rate was 22.3%; Black mothers, 21.2 percent of live births; Asian/Pacific Islander, 14% and White, 11%.

Georgia does have a perinatal quality collaborative, which serves to identify and improve quality care issues in maternal and infant health care, and the state also allows for Medicaid reimbursement at 90% and above for certified nurse midwives. Those are two of the six policy measures recommended by the March of Dimes to improve health conditions.

State lawmakers have also extended Medicaid coverage for mothers post-pregnancy.

“For Georgia, one significant stride that has been reached recently is the passage of postpartum extension coverage to one full year postpartum,” Currin said. “Georgia has made great strides in moving that legislation into law.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give