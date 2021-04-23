Decision looms Friday for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

“My soul hurt” to learn of the pause, said Dr. Stephen Thacker, director of pediatric infectious diseases at Savannah’s Memorial Health University Medical Center. Thacker, who also oversees the hospital’s vaccination clinic, said, “It was the right thing to do at the moment. But this changes the narrative, and provides a new hurdle for providers to walk through and talk through and to have a conversation with people who are hesitant to get vaccinated.”

“My soul hurt” to learn of the pause, said Dr. Stephen Thacker, director of pediatric infectious diseases at Savannah’s Memorial Health University Medical Center. Thacker, who also oversees the hospital’s vaccination clinic, said, “It was the right thing to do at the moment. But this changes the narrative, and provides a new hurdle for providers to walk through and talk through and to have a conversation with people who are hesitant to get vaccinated.”

The CDC advisory group’s options include recommending stopping the use of J&J entirely; relaunching it but restricting its use to certain populations that it suspects are at lower risk; or relaunching it broadly, perhaps with a warning attached.

While the result will be just a recommendation, it will likely be followed in Georgia and across the nation.

Vaccination efforts in Georgia and across the country have ramped up significantly in recent weeks. The United States has been administering more than 3 million shots per day for the past several weeks, according to the CDC. In Georgia, about a third of residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and one in five are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As of this week, Georgia has administered 78% of the vaccine doses it has received, according to state data. That’s among the lowest rates in the country.

Part of the reason is that, compared to many other states, Georgia has relatively large numbers of people in populations that have barriers to getting vaccinated, such as those without a primary care doctor or a car.

Georgia also contains relatively large numbers of African-Americans and Republican men, both populations that surveys have found to be hesitant about getting a COVID vaccine.

Those are some of the people the J&J vaccine might help.

“Putting this vaccine on pause, for those of us that are front-line health care workers, has really been devastating,” said Dr. Camille Kotton of Harvard Medical School, one of the members of the CDC advisory committee who will vote to make the decision. “This one-and-done vaccine that didn’t require the cold chain that the mRNA vaccines do, it’s a significant loss.”

That’s part of the reason European Union regulators have relaunched the vaccine there.

In the U.S., the J&J vaccine has been used in fewer than 5% of vaccinations nationwide. But it plays a unique role, because it’s easy to get to people, and flexible for those who won’t or can’t set a scheduled time. Nearly 270 Georgia sites were allocated doses before the pause.

Those may be people who work multiple jobs, or people who are homebound, or the homeless. It might be those who are hesitant but will agree when they come face to face with their doctor.

In addition, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a more traditional vaccine recipe. That’s a fact that appeals to some who are wary of the new mRNA technology used for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Before the pause, research by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that the one-shot J&J vaccine was an appealing option for a large share of those in the “wait and see” group, with 56% of those in that category of people saying they would “probably” or “definitely” get the J&J vaccine, according to a KFF survey, indicating they were far more likely to opt for a J&J over the two-dose vaccines.

Dr. Cecil Bennett, a Newnan-based primary care physician, recalled spending 20 minutes convincing a woman to get the vaccine the day before federal officials paused its use. Bennett said they laughed a few days later about the irony of his recommendation.

Dr. Cecil Bennett, right, a primary care physician in Newnan, believes federal public health officials should allow people to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with warnings about potential side effects for women between the ages of 20 and 55. (Mildred Vaughn)

Bennett believes federal officials will allow the vaccine to be used —but with caution for women between the ages of 20 and 55.

“I think that’s a reasonable step to take,” he said. “We know that is the population most at risk, and that’s a reasonable argument I can discuss with my patients.”

Bennett and Thacker, the Savannah doctor, are also worried the well-publicized pause might discourage some people from getting vaccinated — even though the risks from COVID-19 are far greater than any theoretical risk of developing a clot after getting a J&J vaccine.

Thacker said it’s important for health care providers to talk about the overall risk and – if there is indeed a risk of blood clots from the vaccine – to put that in context of the risk being exceedingly low.

Among COVID-19 patients who end up in the intensive care unit, Thacker said about a third develop blood clots, including clots in small vessels, clots in the lungs, and stroke-causing clots in cerebral arteries.

“The only tool we have to prevent infections is the vaccine,” Thacker said. “We are talking about variants in the news and the spread of these variants. And the only way we get to the point of not talking about these variants is by breaking the chain in infection and getting as many people vaccinated as possible.”

