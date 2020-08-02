Lovett School grad at ceremony reportedly tests positive for COVID

“We have been made aware that there may have been a Lovett graduate in attendance who was asymptomatic,” Fowler said. “As it is the weekend, we are awaiting official confirmation and will follow up with the pertinent departments of health on Monday for more information and then notify attendees of these results.”

Photos of the graduation ceremony on Facebook show students and most attendees wearing masks, with ample distance between student seating and between seats in the bleachers.

“Guests were asked to exit campus immediately following the event, as the school did not host any celebratory gatherings after the graduation ceremony,” the spokeswoman told the AJC. “Leading up to the ceremony, families and graduates received multiple communications outlining various health precautions and guidelines, including staying home if anyone exhibited any symptoms of the virus.”

The prestigious k-12 school on Paces Ferry Road closed in mid-March and transitioned to online instruction amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In May, Lovett Head of School Meredyth Cole and Head Nurse Shana Horan said in an email to parents that a graduating senior who attended May 17 drive-in festivities had tested positive for COVID-19. Cole and Horan wrote to parents the next day that the number of confirmed cases had grown to “several” students.

Dr. Lynn Paxton, district director for the Fulton County Board of Health, said the Lovett outbreak was likely tied to social gatherings that took place after the drive-in celebration.