Lovett School grad at ceremony reportedly tests positive for COVID

Lovett School officials plan to take steps Monday to prevent another coronavirus outbreak as they await confirmation of a report that a student at Thursday’s graduation ceremony tested positive.
The event took place outdoors at the football stadium with pandemic precautions, with masks mandatory, ample space for social distancing and attendance limited to immediate family members and a small group of trustees and staff.
The gathering came less than three months after a drive-in celebration at the Buckhead private school saw several students later test positive for COVID-19.
The school has learned that a graduate who attended Thursday’s event apparently tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday. The student had taken a test prior to the ceremony for college admissions purposes, but learned afterward that the result was positive.
However, the school has not been notified by the student’s family nor received any official notification from the state or county health department, Lovett spokeswoman Courtney Fowler said in an email.
“We have been made aware that there may have been a Lovett graduate in attendance who was asymptomatic,” Fowler said. “As it is the weekend, we are awaiting official confirmation and will follow up with the pertinent departments of health on Monday for more information and then notify attendees of these results.”
Photos of the graduation ceremony on Facebook show students and most attendees wearing masks, with ample distance between student seating and between seats in the bleachers.
“Guests were asked to exit campus immediately following the event, as the school did not host any celebratory gatherings after the graduation ceremony,” the spokeswoman told the AJC. “Leading up to the ceremony, families and graduates received multiple communications outlining various health precautions and guidelines, including staying home if anyone exhibited any symptoms of the virus.”
The prestigious k-12 school on Paces Ferry Road closed in mid-March and transitioned to online instruction amid the coronavirus outbreak.
In May, Lovett Head of School Meredyth Cole and Head Nurse Shana Horan said in an email to parents that a graduating senior who attended May 17 drive-in festivities had tested positive for COVID-19. Cole and Horan wrote to parents the next day that the number of confirmed cases had grown to “several” students.
Dr. Lynn Paxton, district director for the Fulton County Board of Health, said the Lovett outbreak was likely tied to social gatherings that took place after the drive-in celebration.