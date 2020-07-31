260 coronavirus cases tied to North Georgia camp outbreak

Some 260 cases of the coronavirus have been tied to attendees and staff at a North Georgia children’s camp in June, according to a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the largest known superspreading events in the state.
The report details how spread of COVID-19 can happen among children and teens and raises questions about the effectiveness of safety protocols as school districts and colleges contemplate reopening for in-person instruction this fall.
The camp was not identified in the report, but the dates of the camp and its closure align with the YMCA’s Camp High Harbour, which suffered an outbreak at its Lake Burton location in late June.
The YMCA closed both of its High Harbour locations amid the outbreak. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is seeking comment from the YMCA.
Of the 597 attendees and staff at the camp, 344 were tested and 260 tested positive. The CDC said the attack rate of all attendees was 44%.
“This investigation adds to the body of evidence demonstrating that children of all ages are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and, contrary to early reports might play an important role in transmission,” the report said.
The camp followed guidelines issued by Gov. Brian Kemp’s office in May, the federal report said, but the camp did not follow CDC recommendations for universal masking of campers or for increased ventilation in buildings. Staff were required to wear masks, the report said.
As of July 10, about 85 cases of the virus had been linked to Camp High Harbour, the AJC previously reported.
This is a developing story.