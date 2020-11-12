Construction worker injured in explosion at Woodstock retirement facility

A worker was injured Thursday morning during an explosion inside an elevator shaft at a Woodstock retirement community that’s still under construction, fire officials said.
Crews responded to the Holbrook of Woodstock retirement community on Ga. 92 about 11:30 a.m., Woodstock fire Chief Dave Soumas said.
“We did have an explosion in an elevator shaft. We’re not sure if there was an electrical explosion or a gas explosion,” he said. “The good news is that nobody lives here yet."
One construction worker was taken to the hospital with injuries to his chest and abdomen, but he is expected to survive, authorities said. Crews said no other workers were trapped or injured in the incident.
Soumas said the explosion caused “extensive damage” to the building’s basement, including walls and doors that were blown out.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation and officials from Atlanta Gas Light are at the scene.
“We are working with local authorities to determine the nature of the incident and evaluate if there are any immediate impacts to customers, the community or the safety and security of our infrastructure,” the utility provider said in a statement. “We will continue to keep our customers and community informed as the situation progresses.”
