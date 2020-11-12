Construction worker injured in explosion at Woodstock retirement facility

Soumas said the explosion caused “extensive damage” to the building’s basement, including walls and doors that were blown out.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation and officials from Atlanta Gas Light are at the scene.

“We are working with local authorities to determine the nature of the incident and evaluate if there are any immediate impacts to customers, the community or the safety and security of our infrastructure,” the utility provider said in a statement. “We will continue to keep our customers and community informed as the situation progresses.”

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.