State must buy 26 acres for new I-285/I-20 interchange west of Atlanta

Construction of a new I-285 interchange at I-20 west of Atlanta would displace three residential properties and one business, an environmental study has found.
The Georgia Department of Transportation expects to buy about 5.6 acres of residential property and 20.6 acres of commercial property for the project. But the construction of new ramps, lanes and bridges for the project would mostly be limited to existing highway right of way.
Those are some of the findings of an environmental impact study that will be the subject of two online public hearings Thursday and an in-person meeting next week. The public will have a chance to review information about the interchange and ask questions.
The I-285 interchange at I-20 west is one of several major projects GDOT plans to improve traffic in metro Atlanta. The agency also will rebuild the I-285/I-20 interchange east of Atlanta and add toll lanes to Ga.400 and the top half of the Perimeter.
The agency is already rebuilding the I-285 interchange at Ga. 400.
At the I-20 west interchange, GDOT will replace existing exit ramps with new ramps. It will add new lanes along the Perimeter and I-20. The work also widening or replacing numerous bridges and building a series of new ones.
Earlier this year GDOT reshuffled its schedule for major metro Atlanta highway construction projects, and it has not announced a new construction timeline for the I-285/I-20 west interchange. But it expects to select a contractor for the project in mid-2024.
In addition to right-of-way requirements, the environmental study reviewed noise, air quality and other impacts. You can find more information at www.dot.ga.gov/I285I20W.
The link also includes information on how to register for online hearings at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday. An in-person hearings will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com