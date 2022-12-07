State must buy 26 acres for new I-285/I-20 interchange west of Atlanta

The Georgia Department of Transportation expects to buy about 5.6 acres of residential property and 20.6 acres of commercial property for the project. But the construction of new ramps, lanes and bridges for the project would mostly be limited to existing highway right of way.

Those are some of the findings of an environmental impact study that will be the subject of two online public hearings Thursday and an in-person meeting next week. The public will have a chance to review information about the interchange and ask questions.