Biden administration announces $1.5 million to study Georgia passenger rail routes

The Biden administration Friday announced it will spend $1.5 million to study three passenger rail projects that would pass through Atlanta.

The administration will award the North Carolina Department of Transportation up to $500,000 for a Charlotte-to-Atlanta high-speed rail project. The money would be used to develop a scope, schedule and cost estimate for a service development plan.

The route has been studied for years – state and federal officials identified a preferred Atlanta-to-Charlotte route in 2021. But don’t expect to catch a high-speed train anytime soon. No state or federal funds have been set aside to build the project, estimated to cost up to $8.4 billion. And there’s no timetable for construction.