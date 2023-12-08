Biden administration announces $1.5 million to study Georgia passenger rail routes

A proposed high-speed rail from Atlanta to Charlotte is one of three Georgia projects that will receive $500,000 planning money from the Biden administration. But no timetable has been identified for construction. (Courtesy of Georgia Department of Transportation)

The Biden administration Friday announced it will spend $1.5 million to study three passenger rail projects that would pass through Atlanta.

The administration will award the North Carolina Department of Transportation up to $500,000 for a Charlotte-to-Atlanta high-speed rail project. The money would be used to develop a scope, schedule and cost estimate for a service development plan.

The route has been studied for years – state and federal officials identified a preferred Atlanta-to-Charlotte route in 2021. But don’t expect to catch a high-speed train anytime soon. No state or federal funds have been set aside to build the project, estimated to cost up to $8.4 billion. And there’s no timetable for construction.

The Biden administration also announced up to $500,000 each to study two conventional passenger rail projects that would serve Atlanta:

*The Georgia Department of Transportation would continue developing a service development plan for an Atlanta to Savannah rail route – another long-sought route.

*Chattanooga would develop a scope, schedule and cost estimate for preparing a service development plan for passenger rail service connecting Atlanta, Chattanooga, Nashville and Memphis.

No timetable has been announced for building either of the conventional rail projects.

