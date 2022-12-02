More traffic hassles coming to I-285/Ga. 400 interchange

Think traffic near the I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 can’t get any worse? Think again.
The Georgia Department of Transportation will close one northbound lane on Ga. 400 from the Glenridge Connector to Hammond Drive beginning Saturday so crews can begin reconstructing pavement on the highway. Weather permitting, GDOT will close the lane at 5 a.m. Saturday.
That will reduce northbound Ga. 400 in the area from three lanes to two lanes for at least three to four months.
It’s the latest long-term lane closure at the interchange. In October GDOT closed one lane in each direction on I-285 near the interchange to allow the agency to replace several bridges. Those closures are expected to last at least eight months.
GDOT has been rebuilding the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange since 2017. After several delays, the work is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.
