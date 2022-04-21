State picks contractor for $685.6 million I-285 interchange

The State Transportation Board agreed to negotiate a final agreement with East Interchange Builders LLC, a team led by two of the largest transportation construction firms in Georgia: Archer Western Construction LLC and E.R. Snell Contractor Inc.

The contract is worth $685.6 million. The Georgia Department of Transportation received three proposals to do the work. It selected East Interchange Builders because it scored highest on its technical and financial proposals, GDOT Chief Engineer Meg Pirkle said.