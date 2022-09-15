Georgia DOT picks three finalists to build Ga. 400 toll lanes

The Ga. 400 lanes are next in line. But the project has run into problems.

GDOT initially solicited contractors last year. But the State Transportation Board rejected the lone responsive proposal because it far exceeded GDOT’s $1.7 billion budget for the project.

Since then, the agency has taken a different approach. It announced plans to seek private investment in the lanes to expand available funding. In exchange for the investment, the winning firm will set and collect tolls on Ga. 400 for 50 years. GDOT is taking a similar approach to the proposed I-285 toll lanes.

GDOT also is moving ahead with the replacement of three bridges on Ga. 400 as a prelude to building the toll lanes.

Last week, the agency announced its short list of qualified firms that will compete to build and operate the toll lanes. Each is a partnership of numerous firms involved in the financing, construction and operation of the lanes.

The finalists are:

*Express 400 Partners, which includes ASTM North America, Shikun & Binui Concessions USA, Parsons Transportation Group, Halmar International, FCC Construccion and other firms.

*Georgia Express Link Partners, which includes Cintra Infrastructures, Macquarie Infrastructure Developments, John Laing Limited, Arcadis U.S., Ferrovial Construction US and other firms.

*SR 400 Peach Partners, which includes Acciona Concessiones, Meridiam SR-400, Stantec Consulting Services and other firms.

You can read the full list of companies here (PDF file).

GDOT has not announced a new construction schedule for the project since it reshuffled the schedule of several major projects earlier this year. The agency expects to select a contractor for the Ga. 400 lanes by next August.