MARTA to suspend Red Line service Friday — here’s what you need to know

MARTA will suspend service on its Red Line south of Medical Center station for track replacement beginning at 9 p.m. Friday. Here’s what you need to know.
Why is MARTA doing this? MARTA is spending about $225 million to replace track over many years. The agency says the work will improve safety, reduce train delays and enhance the riding experience for customers. It has previously closed other portions of its rail network to accommodate the project.
How long will service be suspended? The suspension will last through Wednesday. Reduced-frequency service will resume the next day, with full Red Line service restored Feb. 26.
How will service be affected? The Red Line will continue to operate north of Medical Center. MARTA’s other lines — including the north-south Gold Line from Doraville to the airport — will not be affected.
How will I get where I’m going? While Red Line service is disrupted, MARTA will operate free bus shuttles continuously between the Medical Center, Buckhead and Lenox stations. That will allow passengers to reach Buckhead and to connect to the Gold Line at Lenox to travel south.
MARTA also will provide $10 Uber or Lyft vouchers — good for travel to and from the Lindbergh, Medical Center, Buckhead and Lenox stations. The vouchers can be used twice a day. To get a voucher, scan the QR codes at rail stations or visit www.itsmarta.com.
Where can I find more information? Visit www.itsmarta.com/trackreplacement.
