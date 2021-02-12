MARTA will suspend rail service between three stations for track replacement

Rail service north of Buckhead and Lennox and south of Lindbergh will operate normally. Service on the east-west blue and green lines will not be affected.

MARTA will operate free bus shuttles between the affected stations. The shuttles will run continuously until the end of service on Sunday Feb. 21.

In addition, under a yearlong pilot program, MARTA will provide $10 vouchers that customers can download to their Uber app and use twice daily to travel to and from the Lindbergh Center, Buckhead and Lenox rail stations. Customers will be responsible for any amount over $10 per trip and will not receive credit for trips that cost less than $10.

For more information on the track replacement and the service disruption, visit www.itsmarta.com/trackreplacement.