MARTA rail service to be disrupted as agency replaces track

Service on MARTA's rail line will be disrupted for nearly a week while the agency replaces track. (AJC FILE PHOTO)

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Some MARTA rail service will be disrupted for nearly a week as the agency replaces track along its Red Line.

Rail service will be suspended on the Red Line south of Dunwoody station beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and continuing through 4 a.m. Feb. 24. During that time, MARTA will replace rail between the Buckhead and Medical Center stations.

Rail service north of Dunwoody and south of Lindbergh will operate normally. Service on the Gold, Blue and Green lines is not affected.

To aid passengers, MARTA will provide free bus shuttle service to connect the Dunwoody, Medical Center, Buckhead and Lenox stations continuously during the rail suspension.

MARTA also will provide $15 vouchers for Uber and Lyft that customers can download and use twice daily to travel to and from the affected rail stations. Customers will be responsible for any charge over $15, and they will not receive a credit for trips that cost less than $15.

MARTA employees will assist customers who are navigating the service disruption. For those who usually park at North Springs, Sandy Springs or Dunwoody for southbound service, the agency recommends parking at Doraville or Lindbergh during the construction.

MARTA is spending $225 million to replace track in coming years. For more information, visit www.itsmarta.com/trackreplacement.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

