MARTA to restore 19 more bus routes to regular service Saturday

The frequency of the routes affected by the latest changes will vary. For example, Route 180 on Roosevelt Highway will run every 30 minutes — up from every 45 minutes currently. And northbound and southbound service will begin 50 minutes earlier.

Meanwhile, service on Route 8 on North Druid Hills Road will run every 45 minutes — up from every 60 minutes. Northbound service will begin five minutes earlier and end 60 minutes later. Southbound service will begin 40 minutes earlier and end 60 minutes later.

The agency also is changing several routes because of various concerns. For example, because lane widths are too narrow, service on Route 183 will not operate along Niskey Lake Road and County Line Road north of Campbellton Road for now. Service will be provided on County Line Road south of Campbellton.

For details on all the route changes, visit https://www.itsmarta.com/servicechanges.aspx.

The moves come as MARTA plans a major redesign of its entire bus network. The agency’s board of directors recently opted for a system that provides more frequent service on fewer routes — a move MARTA believes will increase overall ridership. The agency plans to offer on-demand transit service in some areas where fixed-route service is eliminated.

MARTA plans to unveil the details of its new bus system this summer. After seeking public input, it will implement the final changes next spring.