Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

MARTA launches new on-demand transit service

MARTA Reach is an on-demand service that will allow passengers to summon rides to rail stations and bus stops. It will be limited to a few areas during a six-month pilot program but could be expanded later. (PHOTO COURTESTY OF MARTA)

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

caption arrowCaption
MARTA Reach is an on-demand service that will allow passengers to summon rides to rail stations and bus stops. It will be limited to a few areas during a six-month pilot program but could be expanded later. (PHOTO COURTESTY OF MARTA)

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

MARTA will launch a new on-demand transit service Tuesday to provide customers rides to its rail stations and bus stops.

The MARTA Reach program will be limited to a few areas during a six-month pilot program. But if it’s successful, the service could be expanded to other areas.

The pilot is a partnership between MARTA and Georgia Tech, which developed an app and related systems that will allow customers to summon a ride. The idea is to make it easier and faster for riders to get to and from their destinations using MARTA, minimizing waiting and walking.

The program will serve three areas: West Atlanta, the Belvedere area of Decatur and the Gillem Logistics Center in Clayton County. Customers can use the app to schedule a shuttle ride from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

It’s a ride-sharing service, so other passengers may be picked up and dropped off. The wait time is expected to be about 15 minutes, depending on the time of day and traffic. Each ride would cost $2.50 – the same as a one-way MARTA fare. All vehicles are accessible to wheelchairs and strollers.

The pilot program was made possible by a $1 million grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation. For more information on the service, visit www.itsmarta.com/reach.aspx.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
MARTA rail service to be disrupted as agency replaces track
Bill would let Georgia drivers hold their phones at stoplights
MARTA will redesign bus routes – here’s your chance to comment
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top