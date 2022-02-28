MARTA launches new on-demand transit service

MARTA will launch a new on-demand transit service Tuesday to provide customers rides to its rail stations and bus stops.
The MARTA Reach program will be limited to a few areas during a six-month pilot program. But if it’s successful, the service could be expanded to other areas.
The pilot is a partnership between MARTA and Georgia Tech, which developed an app and related systems that will allow customers to summon a ride. The idea is to make it easier and faster for riders to get to and from their destinations using MARTA, minimizing waiting and walking.
The program will serve three areas: West Atlanta, the Belvedere area of Decatur and the Gillem Logistics Center in Clayton County. Customers can use the app to schedule a shuttle ride from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.
It’s a ride-sharing service, so other passengers may be picked up and dropped off. The wait time is expected to be about 15 minutes, depending on the time of day and traffic. Each ride would cost $2.50 – the same as a one-way MARTA fare. All vehicles are accessible to wheelchairs and strollers.
The pilot program was made possible by a $1 million grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation. For more information on the service, visit www.itsmarta.com/reach.aspx.
