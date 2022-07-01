Georgia DOT prepares for new I-285 interchange at I-20 west of Atlanta

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking public input on its communication efforts as it prepares to rebuild the I-285 interchange at I-20 west of Atlanta. It’s asking nearby residents and other interested parties if they’re aware of the project, how they’d like to receive updates and other questions. You can take the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FCXQS7Z through July 31.

GDOT plans to rebuild the interchange to remove left-hand exits and add lanes on both highways. The agency expects to choose a contractor in mid-2024.