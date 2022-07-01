ajc logo
Georgia DOT prepares for new I-285 interchange at I-20 west of Atlanta

The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to rebuild the I-285 interchange at I-20 west of Atlanta.

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

There’s no shortage of major road construction in metro Atlanta. But state officials are taking some preliminary steps toward rebuilding another big interchange in coming years.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking public input on its communication efforts as it prepares to rebuild the I-285 interchange at I-20 west of Atlanta. It’s asking nearby residents and other interested parties if they’re aware of the project, how they’d like to receive updates and other questions. You can take the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FCXQS7Z through July 31.

GDOT plans to rebuild the interchange to remove left-hand exits and add lanes on both highways. The agency expects to choose a contractor in mid-2024.

The I-285/I-20 west project is one of several massive highway construction projects planned for metro Atlanta. Earlier this year, GDOT picked a developer to rebuild the I-285/I-20 interchange east of the city. Construction is set to begin next year and be completed in 2026.

GDOT also plans to add toll lanes along Ga. 400 and the top half of the Perimeter in coming years. Meanwhile, construction continues on the new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400, which will be completed …early next year.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

