ajc logo
X

Northbound Ga. 400 to close at night again at I-285 in coming days

Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs on Tuesday. All northbound lanes on Ga. 400 will be closed at night in coming days as construction on the interchange continues. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

caption arrowCaption
Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs on Tuesday. All northbound lanes on Ga. 400 will be closed at night in coming days as construction on the interchange continues. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Northbound Ga. 400 will close overnight at I-285 again in coming days as work continues on the new interchange.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close all northbound lanes Friday, Saturday and Monday nights as the agency continues to demolish the former I-285 westbound bridge to Ga. 400 southbound.

Northbound Ga. 400 will be closed from midnight to 7 a.m. Saturday, midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday and 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting. If it rains Friday – and there’s a good chance it will – the northbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday to complete the work.

During those times, motorists traveling north on Ga. 400 should use Exit 4A, follow signs to I-285 eastbound and exit at Ashford Dunwoody Road. The detour will turn left on Ashford Dunwoody, then left on I-285 westbound. Motorists will take Exit 27A to get back on Ga. 400.

Work on the $800 million interchange is expected to continue until early next year.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia DOT picks contractors for three Ga. 400 bridge projects
13h ago
Northbound Ga. 400 will close overnight at I-285 Friday and Saturday
Overnight closure of northbound Ga. 400 at I-285 postponed again
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top