Northbound Ga. 400 to close at night again at I-285 in coming days

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close all northbound lanes Friday, Saturday and Monday nights as the agency continues to demolish the former I-285 westbound bridge to Ga. 400 southbound.

Northbound Ga. 400 will be closed from midnight to 7 a.m. Saturday, midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday and 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting. If it rains Friday – and there’s a good chance it will – the northbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday to complete the work.