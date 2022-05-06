Northbound Ga. 400 to close at night again at I-285 in coming days

Northbound Ga. 400 will close overnight at I-285 again in coming days as work continues on the new interchange.
The Georgia Department of Transportation will close all northbound lanes Friday, Saturday and Monday nights as the agency continues to demolish the former I-285 westbound bridge to Ga. 400 southbound.
Northbound Ga. 400 will be closed from midnight to 7 a.m. Saturday, midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday and 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting. If it rains Friday – and there’s a good chance it will – the northbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday to complete the work.
During those times, motorists traveling north on Ga. 400 should use Exit 4A, follow signs to I-285 eastbound and exit at Ashford Dunwoody Road. The detour will turn left on Ashford Dunwoody, then left on I-285 westbound. Motorists will take Exit 27A to get back on Ga. 400.
Work on the $800 million interchange is expected to continue until early next year.
