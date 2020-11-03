Cobb woman, 76, dies after moped hits concrete median

On Oct. 22, a woman riding a moped on I-285 was killed after being struck by a car and then hit by a second vehicle, Sandy Springs police said. Investigators said the woman was illegally riding her moped on the interstate at the time of the crash.

State law prohibits drivers from operating mopeds on highways or any road with a speed limit faster than 35 mph, police said.

The crash that killed Migneault remains under investigation. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 770-499-3987.

GEORGIA LAWS ON MOPEDS

Mopeds are exempt from the provisions relating to the registration and licensing of motor vehicles.

Rules to operate mopeds on Georgia roads and highways:

Must be 15 years of age and have a driver’s license, instructional permit or limited permit

Must wear a helmet

A tag is not required

Every person operating a moped must obey the same traffic laws governing drivers of motor vehicles

May not use limited access highways or other roadways where the minimum speed limit is above 35 mph.

Source: Georgia Department of Driver Services