Woman killed while riding moped on I-285, cops say

The crash occurred about 8:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter near New Northside Drive, police spokesman Sgt. Sal Ortega said Friday in a statement.

Investigators said the woman was illegally riding her moped on the interstate when another driver came behind her. The driver attempted to swerve left but struck the woman, knocking her off the scooter and onto the interstate, police said. She was then hit by another car.