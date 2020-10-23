Woman killed while riding moped on I-285, cops say

A woman riding a moped on I-285 was killed Thursday evening after being struck by a car and then hit by a second vehicle, Sandy Springs police said.
The crash occurred about 8:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter near New Northside Drive, police spokesman Sgt. Sal Ortega said Friday in a statement.
Investigators said the woman was illegally riding her moped on the interstate when another driver came behind her. The driver attempted to swerve left but struck the woman, knocking her off the scooter and onto the interstate, police said. She was then hit by another car.
Both drivers called police and remained at the scene, but the woman died of her injuries. Her name is not being released until her family is notified, Ortega said.
State law prohibits drivers from operating mopeds on highways or any road with a speed limit faster than 35 mph, authorities said.
The fatal crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6915.
