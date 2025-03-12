error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Breaking: Massive $9.7 billion data center proposed near LaGrange

Step inside CNN Center's future transformation

The former CNN Center is undergoing a major transformation, with plans to reimagine the mixed-use space under its new name, "The Center." CP Group has announced that a "confidential, high-end" restaurant will occupy 10,000 square feet of retail space. The announcement coincides with the release of new exterior renderings highlighting the revamped atrium and exterior. While no official tenants have been confirmed, The Center’s redevelopment aims to build off the nearby Centennial Yards development and replicated some of the draw of destinations like Ponce City Market and the Battery. Credit: CP Group

0:35
AJC |32 minutes ago
Credit: CP Group

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot2h ago
Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
Credit: Miguel Martinez

CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’

0:35

1:47

How data centers are transforming Atlanta into a tech giant

1:25

0:56

Putnam County sheriff shares location of body recovered from Lake Oconee

The month-long search for Westminster coach Gary Jones ended when his body was recovered from Lake Oconee.

1:25

2:07

0:56

1:47

