News

Step inside CNN Center's future transformation

The former CNN Center is undergoing a major transformation, with plans to reimagine the mixed-use space under its new name, "The Center." CP Group has announced that a "confidential, high-end" restaurant will occupy 10,000 square feet of retail space. The announcement coincides with the release of new exterior renderings highlighting the revamped atrium and exterior. While no official tenants have been confirmed, The Center’s redevelopment aims to build off the nearby Centennial Yards development and replicated some of the draw of destinations like Ponce City Market and the Battery. Credit: CP Group

0:35