Man skirted security at Atlanta airport, entered concourse without ticket

“Mr. Thurmond did not have any ID on him, no boarding pass, no gate pass or any other type of documentation that would allow him to be in the secured area of the airport,” the report continues. ”Since Mr. Thurmond was not supposed to be on the concourse and was unable to provide any information on how he bypassed security, unable to provide the date and time of when he arrived on the concourse, he was charged with criminal trespass and was transported to Clayton County Jail.”

On Monday, Thurmond attempted to jump from the second floor of the jail and was tased after a struggle with detention officers who tried to stop him, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. During the struggle, the jailers restrained Thurmond by “placing hands, knees and their weight” on him “while he was laying face down for about 10-15 minutes,” according to a Clayton County Medical Examiner office report, which does not say whether those actions played a role in his death. Minutes later, according to the report, Thurmond was found to be unresponsive. A nurse sought to revive him with chest compressions.

Thurmond — who had a history of bipolar, paranoid schizophrenia and hypertension — was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the report says. The GBI said an autopsy would be conducted.