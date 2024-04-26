Civil rights organizations denounce Emory’s response to protests

Several civil rights organizations, including Asian Americans Advancing Justice, the Atlanta Justice Alliance, the Georgia Muslim Action Committee and The Rainbow Collective, released a statement Friday denouncing Emory University’s reaction to the protests and supporting students who demonstrated on campus.

More than 20 protesters, including 15 students, were booked in the DeKalb County Jail after Thursday protests at the university. Gatherings were primarily focused on the quad and participants were chanting, beating drums and holding signs.

Emory requested help from the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol after campus police “issued multiple warnings at different intervals advising individuals in the encampment that they were trespassing on private property and instructing them to leave,” a school statement said.