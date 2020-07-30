Indicted Atlanta councilman says he will not step down

Brown, 35, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that he plans to fight the charges and has no intention of resigning. On Twitter Thursday, Brown said he is placing his trust in God.

“The people that have walked alongside me know my heart, sense of integrity & relentless passion to fight for the least of these,” Brown wrote in the tweet. “God has been preparing me for such a time as this, I’ve overcome greater, my spirit is strong & I place my faith in God’s plan.”