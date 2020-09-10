Microsoft, Gates Foundation behind Quarry Yards purchase

Buyers affiliated with Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are behind the $127 million purchase of the 70-acre Quarry Yards project in Atlanta’s Westside.
Three people with knowledge of the deal told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the buyers, including the West Coast tech giant and the $47 billion charity started by its founder Bill Gates and his wife, will develop affordable housing as part of the project, which could include office space.
The 70 acres was put together by former Georgia Tech and Atlanta Braves baseball star Mark Teixeira and partners and was slated for a highly publicized mixed-use development in a low-income area that is drawing intense interest from developers. It is at the convergence of three of Atlanta’s highly touted greenspace initiatives under development — Bellwood Quarry Park, the Beltline and the Proctor Creek Greenway — and within walking distance of the Bankhead MARTA station.
The area is beginning to gentrify, and residents raised concerns about being pushed out, which caused the City of Atlanta to put a moratorium on issuing construction permits earlier this year. The city wants to make sure affordable housing is included in the growth.
Teixeira’s company sold the land Sept. 1 for $127 million. Teixeira declined to identify the buyer, which was incorporated as West Atlanta Acquisitions LLC in legal documents. He could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Teixeira’s group, Urban Creek Partners, had planned 1,700 residential units at Quarry Yards, including affordable homes and about 2 million square feet of offices and retail space. Teixeira said this week he hasn’t seen the buyer’s plans.
Microsoft and the Gates Foundation also could not be reached for comment Thursday. William Rothschild, an attorney at Eversheds Sutherland who represented the buyer on the acquisition, declined to comment. Jonathan Eady, an attorney at Arnall Golden Gregory who incorporated West Atlanta Acquisitions on Nov. 6, also declined to comment.
It’s the latest of several Atlanta projects where Microsoft is a confirmed or rumored player. This spring it said it will open an office at a new Atlantic Station building. Microsoft and the CDC Foundation this year contributed $1 million to the creation of a pandemic response center in Atlanta. Backers of a healthcare innovation district in Midtown have also courted Microsoft and the Gates Foundation.
The Gates Foundation works on improving healthcare and fighting extreme poverty and has supported affordable-housing initiatives.
Atlanta suffers from a severe lack of affordable housing, according to advocacy groups. The Westside Future Fund plans to accelerate this year the construction of affordable homes on the Westside, targeting vacant lots and blighted properties for rehabilitation.
The AJC will update this report later today.
J. Scott Trubey and Greg Bluestein contributed to this report.