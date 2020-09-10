Microsoft, Gates Foundation behind Quarry Yards purchase

Teixeira’s group, Urban Creek Partners, had planned 1,700 residential units at Quarry Yards, including affordable homes and about 2 million square feet of offices and retail space. Teixeira said this week he hasn’t seen the buyer’s plans.

Microsoft and the Gates Foundation also could not be reached for comment Thursday. William Rothschild, an attorney at Eversheds Sutherland who represented the buyer on the acquisition, declined to comment. Jonathan Eady, an attorney at Arnall Golden Gregory who incorporated West Atlanta Acquisitions on Nov. 6, also declined to comment.

It’s the latest of several Atlanta projects where Microsoft is a confirmed or rumored player. This spring it said it will open an office at a new Atlantic Station building. Microsoft and the CDC Foundation this year contributed $1 million to the creation of a pandemic response center in Atlanta. Backers of a healthcare innovation district in Midtown have also courted Microsoft and the Gates Foundation.

The Gates Foundation works on improving healthcare and fighting extreme poverty and has supported affordable-housing initiatives.

Atlanta suffers from a severe lack of affordable housing, according to advocacy groups. The Westside Future Fund plans to accelerate this year the construction of affordable homes on the Westside, targeting vacant lots and blighted properties for rehabilitation.

The AJC will update this report later today.

J. Scott Trubey and Greg Bluestein contributed to this report.