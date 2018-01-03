Renderings show big plans for $26.5M Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry

The first phase of the $26.5 million project will include a gateway entrance at the intersection of Johnson Road and Grove Park Place. The gateway, which will have lighting, signage and graphics, is set on the park’s north side.

The restoration of Grove Park Place will include resurfacing of the road and improvement of the greenery along the corridor, according to a press release. The park will also have trails, a pedestrian connection to and from the seven-mile Proctor Creek Greenway and an ADA-accessible overlook area of the once-abandoned quarry site.