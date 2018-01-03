X

Renderings show big plans for $26.5M Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry

Mayor Kasim Reed showed renderings of what Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry could look like. First phase: Gateway entrance with lighting, signage and graphics on the north side. The restoration includes resurfacing the road and improving the greenway along the corridor. The park will also have trails and a pedestrian connection to and from Proctor Creek Greenway. The site will become a 2-billion-gallon water reservoir. At 280 acres, Westside Park will be larger than Piedmont Park (185 acres).

Neighborhoods | Jan 3, 2018
Becca J.G. Godwin - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

During one of his final press conferences as mayor, Kasim Reed announced Friday some plans for the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry, which has been under construction since September 2016.

The first phase of the $26.5 million project will include a gateway entrance at the intersection of Johnson Road and Grove Park Place. The gateway, which will have lighting, signage and graphics, is set on the park’s north side.

The restoration of Grove Park Place will include resurfacing of the road and improvement of the greenery along the corridor, according to a press release. The park will also have trails, a pedestrian connection to and from the seven-mile Proctor Creek Greenway and an ADA-accessible overlook area of the once-abandoned quarry site.

The site is being turned into a water reservoir that will provide a two-billion gallon, 30-day emergency supply of water to the city.

A rendering of Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry.
At 280 acres, Westside Park will surpass the 185-acre Piedmont Park in size.

“We are creating a healthy and sustainable city where everyone can bring and build their dreams,” Reed said. “Our Westside residents deserve best-in-class parks and infrastructure, and with this project, we are delivering on our promise.”

Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner Amy Phuong, Department of Watershed Management Commissioner Kishia L. Powell, Councilman Michael Julian Bond, Renew Atlanta General Manager Faye DiMassimo and Atlanta Beltline Partnership Executive Director Rob Brawner attended the unveiling Friday.

Shortly after the announcement, Reed broke the news about a $100 million expansion of Piedmont Park.

Rendering of Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry
Rendering of Westside Park
