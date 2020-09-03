Deluxe Corporation to bring 700 jobs to Sandy Springs; average pay $91K

In Sandy Springs, the company would spend $10 million on building construction and $2 million on furniture and fixtures, Economic Development Director Andrea Worthy said during an August City Council meeting. Employees would move into the 172,000 square foot office later this year or early 2021, she said.

Sandy Springs would not disclose which city the tech office is moving from, or where the new office would be located in Sandy Springs.

The city agreed to waive as much as $255,000 in permit and business license fees depending on the length of the company’s office lease.

Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson has not disclosed what incentives the state and Fulton County have offered to the corporation.

In apparent anticipation of post-pandemic times, Sandy Springs said the company would benefit the local economy by hosting clients weekly who would stay in local hotels and patronize area restaurants.

Economist Tom Smith of the Goizueta School at Emory University said the new Deluxe office is a win for Sandy Springs and the surrounding area considering the number of businesses closing nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith said time will reveal if Georgia benefits from any incentives that might’ve been offered to Deluxe.

“If this company has long-term plans to be a part of Georgia’s economy, those are generally good things,” he said. “Usually, its not a huge win right away ... But they could influence other companies to come to the area.”

The relocation to Sandy Springs was somewhat secret until early August. It was referred to as Project Painted Lady until Deluxe approved the release of the company name.

Sandy Springs spokesperson Sharon Kraun was hopeful, Thursday, that Deluxe employees would live as well as work in the city she described as being in an ideal location for business.

“We’re a hub,” Kraun said. “Access is great. We are thrilled that they are coming. It’s growth for the economy and good for the corporate and residential environment.”