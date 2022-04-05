JetBlue bids for Spirit, disrupting Frontier’s merger plans

Caption FILE - A Spirit Airline aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia International Airport Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. JetBlue Airways has offered to buy Spirit Airlines for about $3.6 billion and break up a plan for Spirit to merge with rival budget carrier Frontier Airlines. Spirit said Tuesday, April 5, 2022, that its board will evaluate the JetBlue bid and decide what's best for its shareholders. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Caption FILE - A Spirit Airline aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia International Airport Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. JetBlue Airways has offered to buy Spirit Airlines for about $3.6 billion and break up a plan for Spirit to merge with rival budget carrier Frontier Airlines. Spirit said Tuesday, April 5, 2022, that its board will evaluate the JetBlue bid and decide what's best for its shareholders. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

In 2021, Spirit carried about 3% of passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson, Frontier controlled 2% of the market and JetBlue had less than 1%.

The Atlanta airport is dominated by Delta and its partners, which control more than 80% of the market. Southwest Airlines is in the No. 2 position with nearly 9%.

Even though Spirit controlled less than 3% of the market, that still makes it the third-largest carrier in Atlanta.

American Airlines carried 2.4% of the passengers in Atlanta, while United Airlines carried 1.4%.

Denver-based Frontier and Miramar, Fla.-based Spirit are known for their budget model, charging extra for large carry-on bags as well as checked luggage, and also charging for in-flight beverages.

JetBlue offers a different low-cost carrier model, with free snacks and drinks and more amenities.

When Frontier and Spirit announced their merger in February, they said the combined airline would “compete even more aggressively,” especially against the Big Four.

However, some Democratic lawmakers have raised antitrust concerns, saying they think the deal could reduce competition.

Frontier on Tuesday claimed a JetBlue-Spirit combination “would reduce competition and limit options for consumers” because of the two carriers’ “significant East Coast overlap.”

Frontier added that its proposed transaction with Spirit is “in the best interest of consumers and shareholders.”