Spirit Airlines to open Atlanta crew base

Miramar, Fla.-based Spirit is the third-largest carrier at the Atlanta airport, behind dominant carrier Delta Air Lines and No. 2 carrier Southwest Airlines.

Having a crew base at the airport can give a carrier more flexibility during storms or other disruptions when it needs to find backup crews to fly planes. Last August, Spirit had mass flight cancellations that stranded passengers around the country. Spirit said it is adding a crew base in Miami as well this year.