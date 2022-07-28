ajc logo
X

JetBlue-Spirit deal to combine two competitors at Hartsfield-Jackson

A JetBlue airliner lands past a Spirit Airlines jet on taxi way at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
A JetBlue airliner lands past a Spirit Airlines jet on taxi way at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago
New company will be the nation’s fifth-largest airline with 9% of the market

JetBlue Airways’ $3.8 billion deal to buy Spirit Airlines would combine two carriers that have carved out a small presence at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport over the years.

Miramar, Fla.-based Spirit, an ultra low-cost carrier, handles about 2.5% of the passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson as the third-largest independent carrier at the Atlanta airport, according to traffic data for the first six months of the year.

ExploreSpirit Airlines to open Atlanta crew base

New York-based JetBlue, which has been flying to Atlanta for the last five years, carries 0.45% of the passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Both Spirit and JetBlue are significantly smaller than Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, which with its partner carriers controls more than 80% of the market at Hartsfield-Jackson. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is the No. 2 carrier with 7.9% of the Atlanta market.

While Spirit is known for low fares and extra fees for large carry-on bags, checked bags and in-flight beverages, JetBlue is known for its service with free amenities and said it would bring its service to all aircraft of the combined carrier.

However, if the deal announced Thursday gains regulatory approval, industry experts expect fares will go up.

ExploreOn Delta's home turf, JetBlue struggles to carve out space

The combined airline would be based in New York and led by JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes.

“We believe we can uniquely be a solution to the lack of competition in the U.S. airline industry and the continued dominance of the Big Four,” Hayes said in a written statement. “By enabling JetBlue to grow faster, we can go head-to-head with the legacies in more places to lower fares and improve service for everyone. Even combined with Spirit, JetBlue will still be significantly smaller than the Big Four, but we’ll be much better positioned to bring the proven JetBlue Effect to many more routes and locations.”

Nationally, the merger of Spirit and JetBlue would create the nation’s fifth-largest airline with 9% of the market, behind American, United, Delta and Southwest.

The agreement between JetBlue and Spirit comes after several tumultuous months that started in February when Spirit originally announced plans to merger with Denver-based ultra low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines.

ExploreFrontier Airlines to open Atlanta crew base

JetBlue made a competing offer for Spirit in April, offering more money to shareholders. That sparked a bidding war that ended Wednesday when Spirit and Frontier announced they would abandon their proposed merger.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
Big Georgia companies keep mum after divisive abortion ruling21h ago
It’s been a year. Who killed Katie Janness?
17h ago
2 arrested after pregnant woman found stabbed to death in LaGrange
5h ago
AJC poll: Raffensperger leads Ga. elections race after resisting Trump
2h ago
AJC poll: Raffensperger leads Ga. elections race after resisting Trump
2h ago
AJC poll: Most voters oppose restrictions on abortion, Georgia’s new ban
4h ago
The Latest
How Georgia’s Korean connections helped fuel Hyundai EV plant deal
Delta testing free Wi-Fi on some flights this summer
Delta had worst cancellation rate among U.S. airlines in May
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
4h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top