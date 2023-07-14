What exactly is aspartame and what’s the controversy?

Credit: Bill Boch

Credit: Bill Boch

Business
By
1 hour ago
X

An agency of The World Health Organization, The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), has declared that the artificial sweetener aspartame is a possible human carcinogen.

This could have major implications for Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co., which uses aspartame in some of its products including Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar and other diet and Zero beverages.

Coca-Cola says research shows aspartame “is safe for people to consume.” So does the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

So what exactly is aspartame and how has this controversy evolved?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is aspartame?

Aspartame is a chemical sweetener that’s about 200 times sweeter than sugar. It was introduced to replace sugar as a sweetener.

Aspartame is a dipeptide composed primarily of two amino acids — phenylalanine and aspartic acid. When they are combined to form aspartame,they produce an intensely sweet taste, according to the FDA.

What is aspartame in?

Aspartame is in sweeteners Equal, NutraSweet and Sugar Twin. It is used as a sweetener for soft drinks and other beverages, medicine, sugar-free gum and candy.

Aspartame is not heat stable so it typically isn’t used in baked goods.

When was aspartame introduced?

Aspartame was discovered in 1965 by James M. Schlatter, who was researching antiulcer drugs and “discovered the sweetness completely by accident, after licking it off his finger, against work safety regulations,” according to a study on aspartame published in the journal Nutrients.

The FDA first issued a regulation for aspartame in 1974 for use as a tabletop sweetener and in chewing gum, cold breakfast cereals, and dry bases for certain foods including beverages, instant coffee and tea, gelatins, puddings and fillings, and dairy products and toppings.

Since that time, the FDA approved aspartame for other uses, including as a general-purpose sweetener in 1996.

When did the controversy over the safety of aspartame begin?

A series of investigative articles published by UPI in 1987 reported concerns about possible health effects of aspartame.

Researchers in 1996 published a study looking at brain tumor rates and environmental factors including aspartame, and concluded “that there is need for reassessing the carcinogenic potential of aspartame.”

Numerous other studies over the years have looked at health effects of aspartame.

The FDA concluded that aspartame “is safe for the general population when made under good manufacturing practices and used under the approved conditions of use.”

The American Cancer Society says the FDA’s acceptable daily intake of aspartame is 500 mg per kilogram of body weight per day. The European Food Safety Authority recommended a lower threshold of 40 mg per kilogram of body weight per day, which would require an adult weighing 132 lbs to drink 12 cans of a diet soft drink with the maximum permitted level of aspartame, on a daily basis. The amount of aspartame in soft drinks “can be 3 to 6 times less than the maximum permitted levels,” according to the American Cancer Society.

The American Beverage Association says: “For over four decades, the FDA has confirmed with six separate reviews that aspartame is safe for human consumption, most recently in 2021.”

Source: FDA, AJC archives and research

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy YouTube

Veteran suing Alpharetta over free speech wins South Georgia settlement 2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: It’s a new day for Georgia as Christine King Farris lies in state
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Fulton scales back jail plan, debates financing
38m ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Check out these back-to-school celebrations across metro Atlanta
5h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Check out these back-to-school celebrations across metro Atlanta
5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

DEVELOPING: Search underway for suspect in South Fulton fatal shooting
35m ago
The Latest

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

UPS starts training managers to prepare for possible Teamsters strike
45m ago
WHO says aspartame possibly causes cancer; industry and FDA say no way
16h ago
What would happen if Teamsters strike UPS?
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
20h ago
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
20h ago
Actors to join writers on strike: What this means for Georgia
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top