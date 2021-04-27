UPS first-quarter profit, revenue soar amid pandemic shipping surge

UPS reported $22.9 billion in revenue for the first quarter, up 27% from its $18 billion in revenue in the year-ago quarter. That came from a 14.3% increase in the number of packages it carried and an 11.4% increase in average revenue per package.

UPS had operating expenses of $20.1 billion in the quarter, up 18.7% from $17 billion a year ago.

The company’s $2.4 billion mark-to-market pension benefit in the first quarter was the result of the COVID-19 stimulus package signed into law in March 2021 as the American Rescue Plan Act, which among other measures aimed to prevent certain pension plans from becoming insolvent. That resulted in a reduction in UPS pension liability.