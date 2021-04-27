ajc logo
UPS first-quarter profit, revenue soar amid pandemic shipping surge

A UPS driver delivers packages in Philadelphia, Monday, April 26, 2021. A surge in the volume of deliveries that arrived with the start of the pandemic has not eased at UPS, where consolidated average daily volume jumped 14.3% in the first quarter. The Atlanta company on Tuesday, April 27 posted earnings of $4.79 billion, or $5.47 per share. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A UPS driver delivers packages in Philadelphia, Monday, April 26, 2021. A surge in the volume of deliveries that arrived with the start of the pandemic has not eased at UPS, where consolidated average daily volume jumped 14.3% in the first quarter. The Atlanta company on Tuesday, April 27 posted earnings of $4.79 billion, or $5.47 per share. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Online shopping, vaccine shipments buoy package delivery giant

UPS continued riding a wave of skyrocketing shipping demand from online shopping and vaccine deliveries in the first quarter of the year, with both profit and revenue soaring.

Sandy Springs-based UPS reported $4.8 billion in net income for the first three months of the year, up from $965 million a year earlier. A $2.4 billion pension accounting adjustment also drove results sharply higher.

The strong first-quarter report came after UPS booked record revenue for 2020 amid a pandemic that weakened many companies’ financial results.

CEO Carol Tomé said in a written statement that the company’s new strategy of being “better not bigger” helped drive record financial results. “I want to thank all UPSers for delivering what matters, including COVID-19 vaccines,” she said.

However, the package delivery giant declined to forecast its revenue or profit for the year, due to “continued economic uncertainty.”

UPS reported $22.9 billion in revenue for the first quarter, up 27% from its $18 billion in revenue in the year-ago quarter. That came from a 14.3% increase in the number of packages it carried and an 11.4% increase in average revenue per package.

UPS had operating expenses of $20.1 billion in the quarter, up 18.7% from $17 billion a year ago.

The company’s $2.4 billion mark-to-market pension benefit in the first quarter was the result of the COVID-19 stimulus package signed into law in March 2021 as the American Rescue Plan Act, which among other measures aimed to prevent certain pension plans from becoming insolvent. That resulted in a reduction in UPS pension liability.

