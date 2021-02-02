UPS reports record revenue as pandemic fuels online orders, shipping

In the fourth quarter, UPS took an accounting hit from $4.9 billion in non-cash, mark-to-market pension losses, a $556 million asset impairment charge for the recently announced sale of UPS Freight, and other costs. That resulted in a quarterly $3.3 billion loss.

Those items also decreased the company’s full-year net income, which UPS said would be nearly $7.2 billion excluding the pension losses and other charges. A year ago, UPS reported $4.4 billion in net income for 2019, including a $106 million fourth-quarter loss after pension and other charges.

Tomé said the company’s fourth-quarter performance in 2020 “exceeded our expectations” and thanked “customers who worked with us during this challenging year.”

Some of the challenges came during the record holiday shipping season when the coronavirus drove consumers to order more gifts online instead of venturing out to stores, overloading shipping networks and driving UPS and FedEx to enforce limits on how many packages it would pick up from retailers. That affected some of the companies’ biggest customers as well as smaller businesses that turned to the U.S. Postal Service — which in turn overloaded the post office and contributed to delivery delays.