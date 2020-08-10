UPS announces higher holiday shipping surcharges

“When cost increases come your way, if you are a large retailer, you can pass those cost increases [across products], and the customers don’t know,” she said. At UPS, “there’s an opportunity on the pricing side to do what we need to do.”

UPS is coping with rising costs for shipping its ever growing volumes of packages to doorsteps. Competitor FedEx announced new surcharges on certain international shipments last week.

John Haber, CEO of Atlanta-based supply chain consulting firm Spend Management Experts, said many retailers are already “fighting for survival,” adding that “some of these costs are going to have to be passed down.”

Cowen analyst Helane Becker in a note to investors called UPS’s approach on pricing “a very positive development,” noting that “Demand is so strong.”

UPS has also spent years working to fine tune its handling of the annual surge in holiday volume. If it unexpectedly gets overloaded by last-minute online shoppers, that can lead to delays in the most crucial period leading up to Christmas.

High surcharges can deter retailers from putting in a surge of orders with UPS, prompting them to instead use promotions to encourage consumers to order items earlier or to turn to multiple shipping companies to get packages out during peak periods.

Other UPS surcharges are already in place on international shipments and large items like furniture, with surcharges on large packages increasing for the holiday peak period.