UPS to acquire German company, looks to keep deliveries ice cold

UPS is acquiring a German firm that specializes in temperature-sensitive shipping to expand its health care logistics capabilities in Europe, the company announced Tuesday.

The Sandy Springs-based shipping giant said it has agreed to acquire Frigo-Trans and its sister company, BPL, as UPS Healthcare customers “increasingly require temperature-sensitive and time-critical logistics.”

Frigo-Trans, based in Fussgoenheim, Germany, has warehouses with six temperature zones ranging from cryopreservation at -196 degrees Celsius to ambient temperatures and a pharmacy-focused cold chain transportation network, according to UPS.