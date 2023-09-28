UPS to acquire MNX Global Logistics to grow services for health care

BreakingNews
Credit: Bob Andres

Sandy Springs-based UPS announced it is acquiring Long Beach, California-based MNX Global Logistics as it seeks to grow its health care logistics unit and other specialized lines of business.

UPS has been increasingly focused on growing specialized and lucrative types of shipments and logistics services, especially with its UPS Healthcare unit.

Kate Gutman, president of UPS International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions, said in a written statement Thursday that with MNX, UPS will improve its reliability and speed globally, “especially for our UPS Healthcare customers.”

MNX has clients in the biopharmaceutical, life sciences, medical device, high-tech, aviation and financial industries, according to an announcement of the deal. It also has capabilities in temperature-controlled logistics and radiopharmaceuticals, which are used to diagnose certain medical problems and treat diseases. Those capabilities will help UPS Healthcare and its clinical trial logistics subsidiary Marken to meet demand, according to UPS.

The companies did not disclose the value of the transaction. MNX Global Logistics is owned by private equity firm Quad-C Management, which acquired MNX in 2021 from Audax Private Equity.

MNX says on its website that it does more than 1.5 million shipments annually and has been in business for more than 50 years, launching as Network Courier Services in the early 1970s. It has locations around the world, with six locations in the U.S. including in Atlanta, as well as locations in Australia, Europe and Asia, according to its website.

MNX CEO John Labrie said in a statement that by joining UPS, “we will be able to use the MNX team’s expertise in global, time-critical logistics within UPS’s extensive network, allowing us to provide our customers with the best possible service.”

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals.

As student loan payments resume, Georgia borrowers reach for wallets
