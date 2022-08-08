BreakingNews
Ahmaud Arbery case: Travis McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes
UPS to acquire health care logistics firm Bomi Group

UPS logo. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Sandy Springs-based UPS announced plans to acquire Italian-based health care logistics firm Bomi Group to expand the reach of its health unit globally.

Through the acquisition, UPS said it will gain temperature-controlled facilities in 14 countries, 350 temperature-controlled vehicles and nearly 3,000 employees in Europe and Latin America.

Kate Gutmann, president of UPS International, health care and supply chain, said the Bomi deal speeds the journey by UPS “to become the number one provider of complex health care logistics.”

The firms did not disclose the value of the transaction. UPS is acquiring Bomi from healthcare investment firm ArchiMed, which said it bought Bomi in 2019 for €100 million. Since then, Bomi made a series of acquisitions and has grown its revenue.

ExploreUPS zeroes in on most profitable packages to deliver

UPS said the acquisition will “play a key role in the delivery of next-generation pharmaceutical and biologic treatments that increasingly require time-critical and temperature-sensitive logistics.”

The deal will allow UPS to offer its customers faster shipping, more flexibility and ways to attract new business.

Including the acquisition of Bomi expected to close by the end of the year, UPS Healthcare will have doubled its global footprint since 2020.

Bomi Group CEO Marco Ruini will continue in his role, according to UPS.

About the Author

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

