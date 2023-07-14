UPS starts training managers to prepare for possible Teamsters strike

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

45 minutes ago
Sandy Springs-based UPS said it has started “business continuity“ training for managers, as a massive Teamsters strike looms if the two sides do not reach agreement by Aug. 1.

The announcement by UPS is an indication it plans to have management employees help deliver packages if there is a walkout. But that‘s still seen as unlikely to be enough to handle the work normally done by 340,000 Teamsters at UPS.

”We remain focused on reaching an agreement with the Teamsters that is a win for UPS employees, our customers, our union, and our company before Aug. 1,” UPS said in a written statement. “While we have made great progress and are close to reaching an agreement, we have a responsibility as an essential service provider to take steps to help ensure we can deliver our customers’ packages if the Teamsters choose to strike.”

UPS said in coming weeks, “many of our U.S. employees will participate in training that would help them safely serve our customers if there is a labor disruption.”

The company said this would have no effect on current operations or ongoing efforts to finalize a new contract.

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

