UPS profits drop in second quarter on softer revenue, higher expenses

Sandy Springs-based UPS reported $1.4 billion in net income for the second quarter, down 32% year-over-year — but CEO Carol Tomé pledged the company will grow operating profit in the future.
“This quarter was a significant turning point for our company as we returned to volume growth in the U.S., the first time in nine quarters,” Tomé said in a written statement on Tuesday.
She acknowledged that operating profit declined year-over-year for the first half of 2024, and said: “Going forward we expect to return to operating profit growth.”
UPS reported average daily package volume growth of just 0.1% for the quarter, including 0.7% growth for U.S. domestic packages, though its average revenue per piece declined 1.7%.
Total revenue declined 1.1%, to $21.8 billion for the quarter ended July 30, down from $22.1 billion in the same period a year ago.
Quarterly operating expenses grew 3.1%, to $19.9 billion from $19.3 billion.
UPS also updated its forecasts for 2024, saying it expects consolidated revenue of $93 billion, compared with its previous estimate April of $92 billion to $94.5 billion for the year.
