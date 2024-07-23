UPS profits drop in second quarter on softer revenue, higher expenses

Sandy Springs-based UPS reported $1.4 billion in net income for the second quarter, down 32% year-over-year — but CEO Carol Tomé pledged the company will grow operating profit in the future.

“This quarter was a significant turning point for our company as we returned to volume growth in the U.S., the first time in nine quarters,” Tomé said in a written statement on Tuesday.

She acknowledged that operating profit declined year-over-year for the first half of 2024, and said: “Going forward we expect to return to operating profit growth.”