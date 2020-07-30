Breaking News

WATCH LIVE: Rep. John Lewis' casket arrives at Ebenezer Baptist Church

X

UPS reports $1.8 billion quarterly profit as home deliveries surge

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo packages await delivery inside of a UPS truck in Baltimore. United Parcel Service Inc. reported a 13% drop in first-quarter profit, to $965 million, as stay-at-home orders generated deliveries to people’s homes but not enough to offset the higher costs and a drop in business deliveries. UPS said Tuesday, April 28, 2020 that the coronavirus outbreak has created “significant headwinds.” (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, FIle)
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo packages await delivery inside of a UPS truck in Baltimore. United Parcel Service Inc. reported a 13% drop in first-quarter profit, to $965 million, as stay-at-home orders generated deliveries to people’s homes but not enough to offset the higher costs and a drop in business deliveries. UPS said Tuesday, April 28, 2020 that the coronavirus outbreak has created “significant headwinds.” (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, FIle)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Atlanta Airport Blog | 17 minutes ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Revenue rises 13% despite pandemic challenges

UPS reported a better-than-expected profit of $1.8 billion in the second quarter as the number of deliveries to homes soared during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sandy Springs-based shipping giant said Thursday its volume of business-to-consumer shipments jumped 65% in the quarter, and it delivered an average of 21.1 million packages a day. Total revenue grew 13% to $20.5 billion in the three months ended June 30 compared with a year earlier.

ExploreUPS grapples with Christmas-like shipping surge amid coronavirus

“Our results were better than we expected, driven in part by the changes in demand that emerged from the pandemic, including a surge in residential volume, COVID-19 related healthcare shipments and strong outbound demand from Asia,” said CEO Carol Tomé in a written statement. Tomé took the helm of the company June 1, replacing David Abney, who is retiring.

The company’s profit was up slightly from $1.7 billion in net income in the year-ago quarter, as it managed through the challenges of handling a major shift toward more deliveries to doorsteps, which can be costly and labor-intensive.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman said the company “successfully managed operational challenges throughout the quarter.”

UPS has halted certain money-back delivery guarantees and added surcharges amid the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders that have driven a sea change in the shipping industry.

It declined to give projections for its future revenue or earnings, citing “uncertainty around the timing and pace of the economic recovery.”

“The company is unable to predict the extent of the business impact or the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, or reasonably estimate its operating performance in future quarters,” UPS said in its earnings press release.

About the Author

ajc.com

Kelly Yamanouchi

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.