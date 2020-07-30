UPS reports $1.8 billion quarterly profit as home deliveries surge

The Sandy Springs-based shipping giant said Thursday its volume of business-to-consumer shipments jumped 65% in the quarter, and it delivered an average of 21.1 million packages a day. Total revenue grew 13% to $20.5 billion in the three months ended June 30 compared with a year earlier.

“Our results were better than we expected, driven in part by the changes in demand that emerged from the pandemic, including a surge in residential volume, COVID-19 related healthcare shipments and strong outbound demand from Asia,” said CEO Carol Tomé in a written statement. Tomé took the helm of the company June 1, replacing David Abney, who is retiring.