UPS offers buyouts to management employees to trim workforce

UPS is offering buyouts to some of its management employees to trim its workforce.
The Sandy Springs-based shipping giant called the voluntary severance offers “part of its transformation” to become “a stronger, more agile UPS.”
The company said the offers vary, and include cash, extended benefits and job placement assistance. UPS declined to disclose how many employees are getting buyout offers, what categories of employees qualify and how many people it aims to cut from its workforce.
The company’s new CEO, Carol Tomé, took the helm June 1, and said while reporting the company’s quarterly financial results in July that UPS had hired nearly 40,000 people to keep up with orders for a total of nearly 528,000 employees worldwide.
Last week, UPS said it plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers for what’s expected to be a record holiday shipping season. That includes about 7,000 temporary jobs in Georgia, with about 5,000 of the positions in metro Atlanta.
It’s not unusual for the company to use buyouts to cut costs.
UPS last offered buyouts in 2018, when it used early retirement offers to lower staff expense and reduce headcount at its Atlanta area headquarters and other locations. Those employees who left through retirement buyouts departed the company on a staggered schedule over 12 months.